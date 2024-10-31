News & Insights

Wesco to acquire Ascent for $185M in cash

October 31, 2024 — 04:17 pm EDT

Wesco (WCC) announced it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Ascent, a privately held company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and a premier provider of data center facility management services for a cash-free, debt-free purchase price of $185M. Ascent, known for its specialized data center facility and property management services, has $115M in trailing twelve-month sales and a 30% three-year sales compound annual growth rate. The acquisition is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter following customary regulatory approval.

WCC

