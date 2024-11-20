News & Insights

Stocks
WRD

WeRide’s robosweepers begin operations at marina in Singapore

November 20, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

WeRide (WRD) announced that its Robosweeper S6 and Robosweeper S1 have officially commenced operations at Marina Coastal Drive and Esplanade in Singapore, respectively. This milestone represents Singapore’s first commercialized autonomous sanitation project, setting a benchmark for the broader adoption of smart sanitation technologies in the country. The commercial launch of WeRide’s two autonomous sanitation devices follows one week after the company’s receipt of M1 and T1 licenses from the Land Transport Authority of Singapore, or LTA, highlighting WeRide’s execution capabilities and industry-leading speed in advancing global commercialization. Marina Bay’s complex road layouts and high pedestrian traffic demand precise and efficient sanitation solutions. WeRide’s Robosweeper S6 and Robosweeper S1 leverage 360-degree perception capabilities and responsive planning and control technologies to complement traditional sanitation operations through coordinated day-and-night shifts. These fully electric vehicles ensure safe and efficient operations while reducing carbon emissions, contributing to Singapore’s vision of a green, low-carbon city.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WRD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.