WeRide’s robosweepers begin operations at marina in Singapore

WeRide (WRD) announced that its Robosweeper S6 and Robosweeper S1 have officially commenced operations at Marina Coastal Drive and Esplanade in Singapore, respectively. This milestone represents Singapore’s first commercialized autonomous sanitation project, setting a benchmark for the broader adoption of smart sanitation technologies in the country. The commercial launch of WeRide’s two autonomous sanitation devices follows one week after the company’s receipt of M1 and T1 licenses from the Land Transport Authority of Singapore, or LTA, highlighting WeRide’s execution capabilities and industry-leading speed in advancing global commercialization. Marina Bay’s complex road layouts and high pedestrian traffic demand precise and efficient sanitation solutions. WeRide’s Robosweeper S6 and Robosweeper S1 leverage 360-degree perception capabilities and responsive planning and control technologies to complement traditional sanitation operations through coordinated day-and-night shifts. These fully electric vehicles ensure safe and efficient operations while reducing carbon emissions, contributing to Singapore’s vision of a green, low-carbon city.

