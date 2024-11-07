Werewolf Therapeutics sees cash runway through 2Q26

As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $122.8 million, compared to $135.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The Company believes its existing cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024, will be sufficient to fund operational expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least the second quarter of 2026.

