Werewolf Therapeutics Advances Innovative Cytokine Therapies

November 12, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Werewolf Therapeutics ( (HOWL) ) just unveiled an update.

Werewolf Therapeutics is pioneering the development of innovative cytokine therapies aimed at revolutionizing cancer treatment and other severe diseases. Their cutting-edge INDUKINE platform, featuring conditionally activated cytokine therapies, promises improved efficacy and reduced toxicity, addressing key challenges in immunotherapy. With an impressive pipeline and strategic partnerships, Werewolf is poised to transform patient outcomes in oncology and beyond.

