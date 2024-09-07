Wendy's Nelson Peltz Resigns As Chairman

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) announced that its Board has appointed Arthur Winkleblack as non-executive Chairman of the Board.

Winkleblack succeeds Nelson Peltz, who has been named Chairman Emeritus.

Nelson Peltz has resigned as chairman of Wendy's board to devote more time to his hedge fund and other board commitments.

Winkleblack has served as Lead Independent Director since October 2023 and has been a member of the Board since 2016.

Peltz has served as non-executive Chairman of the Board since 2007.

