Wendy’s Appoints Ken Cook as New CFO

An update from Wendy’s ( (WEN) ) is now available.

The Wendy’s Company has announced the appointment of Ken Cook as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 2, 2024. With a robust 20-year background at UPS, Cook is set to enhance Wendy’s growth trajectory by driving operational performance and boosting restaurant profitability. This transition marks a significant step as Wendy’s aims to unlock shareholder value and expand globally, following the contributions of outgoing CFO Gunther Plosch.

