Wen Ding Increases Stake in Clime Investment

Wen Ding has increased his stake in Clime Investment Management Ltd, acquiring over 2.29 million additional fully paid ordinary shares, boosting his voting power from 4.60% to 7.61%. This move reflects his growing interest in the company and could signal confidence in its future performance, capturing the attention of stock market enthusiasts.

