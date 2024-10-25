News & Insights

Wen Ding Increases Stake in Clime Investment

October 25, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

Clime Investment Management Ltd (AU:CIW) has released an update.

Wen Ding has increased his stake in Clime Investment Management Ltd, acquiring over 2.29 million additional fully paid ordinary shares, boosting his voting power from 4.60% to 7.61%. This move reflects his growing interest in the company and could signal confidence in its future performance, capturing the attention of stock market enthusiasts.

