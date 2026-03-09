Welltower Stock Gains 10% Year-To-Date: Will It Continue to Rise?

Shares of Welltower WELL have gained 10% in the year to date period, outperforming the industry’s upside of 7.4%.

This healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) boasts a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate assets in key markets of the United States, Canada and the UK. Given an aging population and an expected rise in senior citizens’ healthcare expenditure, its seniors housing operating portfolio (SHOP) is well-poised to experience solid demand. Its strategic restructuring initiatives have enabled it to attract top-class operators and improve cash flows.



Let us decipher the possible factors behind the surge in the stock price for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company.

The national healthcare expenditure by senior citizens, who constitute a major customer base of healthcare services and incur higher healthcare expenditures than the average population, is likely to increase in the upcoming period. Muted new supply has been a tailwind for this industry. Given these circumstances, Welltower’s SHOP remains well-poised to capitalize on this positive trend.

Welltower remains focused on improving its SHOP through the addition of strategic properties and recycling of capital through dispositions. With these prudent capital-allocation measures, the company has improved its SHOP operator diversification and expanded geographic footprint in high barrier-to-entry urban markets. Stronger demographics and increasing penetration rates have favorably positioned the portfolio for long-term growth.

Welltower has resorted to capital-recycling activities to finance investment and development opportunities. In 2025, Welltower completed $19.74 billion of pro-rata gross investments, including $19.28 billion in acquisitions and loan funding, and $463 million in development funding. The company has been disposing of assets simultaneously. In 2025, Welltower completed pro rata property dispositions of $6.53 billion and loan repayments of $1.69 million.

Welltower has a healthy balance sheet position and ample liquidity to meet near-term obligations and fund its development pipeline. As of Dec. 31, 2025, it had $10.2 billion of available liquidity, including $5.2 billion of cash and restricted cash and full capacity under its $5 billion line of credit. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 3.03X. Welltower’s debt maturities are well-laddered, with a weighted average maturity of 5.5 years, enhancing its financial flexibility.

With the above-mentioned factors, we believe the rising trend in the stock is expected to continue in the near term.

Key Risks for WELL

A competitive landscape in the senior housing market and tenant concentration in its triple-net portfolio are likely to weigh on Welltower. A substantial debt burden adds to its concerns.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and W.P. Carey WPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pinned at $2.93. This indicates year-over-year growth of 3.2% for 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WPC’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $5.16. This implies year-over-year growth of 3.8% for 2026.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

