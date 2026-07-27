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Welltower Inc. Q2 Income Advances

July 27, 2026 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $445.002 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $301.888 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.1% to $3.544 billion from $2.548 billion last year.

Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $445.002 Mln. vs. $301.888 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $3.544 Bln vs. $2.548 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.11 To $ 3.19

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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