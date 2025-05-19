Wells Fargo Upgrades RxSight (RXST)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for RxSight (NasdaqGM:RXST) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.42% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for RxSight is $25.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 80.42% from its latest reported closing price of $14.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RxSight is 152MM, an increase of 2.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 7.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.16%, an increase of 13.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 43,469K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,743K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,184K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 82.17% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,768K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares , representing an increase of 12.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 10.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,096K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 32.26% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,024K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares , representing an increase of 25.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 3.18% over the last quarter.

