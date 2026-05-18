Wells Fargo Upgrades Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Automatic Data Processing (NasdaqGS:ADP) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.30% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Automatic Data Processing is $250.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $320.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.30% from its latest reported closing price of $222.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Automatic Data Processing is 21,224MM, a decrease of 1.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Automatic Data Processing. This is an decrease of 922 owner(s) or 28.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADP is 0.27%, an increase of 24.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 383,071K shares. The put/call ratio of ADP is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 26,151K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,993K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,577K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 55.90% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 11,562K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares , representing an increase of 79.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 182.32% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 11,052K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,104K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,375K shares , representing an increase of 27.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 83.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.