Wells Fargo set to sell San Francisco offices, WSJ reports

Wells Fargo (WFC) is slated to sell its San Francisco headquarters as part of the bank’s broader efforts to move its power base to the East Coast, the Wall Street Journal’s Gina Heeb and Craig Karmin report.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WFC:
- Wells Fargo price target raised to $79 from $61 at Keefe Bruyette
- Wells Fargo price target raised to $75 from $62 at Piper Sandler
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
- Trump Trade: Tesla upgraded with ‘world changed,’ BofA sees investor optimism
- SPY ETF Update, 11/29/2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.