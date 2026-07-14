Wells Fargo & Co Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $6.407 billion, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $5.494 billion, or $1.60 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $22.622 billion from $20.822 billion last year.

Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.407 Bln. vs. $5.494 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.00 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue: $22.622 Bln vs. $20.822 Bln last year.

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