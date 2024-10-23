News & Insights

Wellnex Life Targets Dual Listing on London Exchange

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Wellnex Life Limited is advancing its plans for a dual listing on the London Stock Exchange, aiming to enhance its international expansion and financial growth. The company has garnered strong support from UK investors, validating its strategic move, and expects to complete the dual listing by the end of 2024. This listing promises to expand Wellnex Life’s investor pool, increase liquidity, and eliminate existing debt, positioning it as a significant player in the European healthcare market.

