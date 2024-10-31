Wellnex Life Prepares for Annual General Meeting

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Wellnex Life Ltd is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will have the opportunity to submit questions regarding the company’s financial performance and vote through appointed proxies. The meeting, set to take place in Port Melbourne, will address key issues including the company’s Remuneration Report for the year ending June 2024. Shareholders can submit questions and appoint proxies online, ensuring their voices are heard even if they cannot attend in person.

For further insights into AU:WNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.