Wellnex Life Ltd Announces Director’s Stock Consolidation

Wellnex Life Ltd has announced a significant change in the shareholding structure of its director, Jeffrey Yeh, due to a 50:1 stock consolidation. This adjustment has markedly reduced the number of shares and options held indirectly through entities like Kirby Superannuation Pty Ltd and JYSF Management Pty Ltd. Investors might find these changes intriguing as they reflect strategic moves in the company’s equity distribution.

