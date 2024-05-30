News & Insights

Wellnex Life Extends Prospectus Offer Period

May 30, 2024 — 09:59 pm EDT

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Wellnex Life Ltd, a consumer healthcare company, has announced the extension of its Cleansing Prospectus Offer period until June 28, 2024, to enable secondary trading of newly issued shares. This move follows the company’s successful launch of several brands and products in major retailers, and its acquisition of the Pain Away brand, enhancing its growth and presence in the global healthcare market.

