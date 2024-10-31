Wellnex Life Extends Offer Period Amid Growth Strategy

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Wellnex Life Limited has extended the closing date for its Cleansing Prospectus offer to November 29, 2024, allowing more time for secondary trading of new shares. This extension aims to support the company’s ongoing growth in the healthcare market, highlighted by its recent acquisition of the Australian pain relief brand, Pain Away. With its expanding product lineup and distribution reach, Wellnex Life continues to strengthen its presence both domestically and internationally.

