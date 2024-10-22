Wellnex Life Announces Director’s Interest Consolidation

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Wellnex Life Ltd has announced a significant change in the director’s interest as Zlatko Bozinovski’s holdings have undergone a 50:1 consolidation. Following the change, Bozinovski now holds 73,812 shares and 8,334 options, reflecting a streamlined portfolio in line with corporate adjustments. Investors might find these developments indicative of strategic shifts within the company.

