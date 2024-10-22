News & Insights

Stocks

Wellnex Life Announces Director’s Interest Consolidation

October 22, 2024 — 07:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wellnex Life Ltd (AU:WNX) has released an update.

Wellnex Life Ltd has announced a significant change in the director’s interest as Zlatko Bozinovski’s holdings have undergone a 50:1 consolidation. Following the change, Bozinovski now holds 73,812 shares and 8,334 options, reflecting a streamlined portfolio in line with corporate adjustments. Investors might find these developments indicative of strategic shifts within the company.

For further insights into AU:WNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.