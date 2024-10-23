Wellard Ltd. Announces Hybrid AGM for 2024

News & Insights

Wellard Ltd. (AU:WLD) has released an update.

Wellard Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders on November 22, 2024, which will be conducted both physically in Fremantle, WA, and virtually via a live webcast. This hybrid meeting format allows shareholders to participate, ask questions, and vote either in person or online, ensuring broad accessibility and engagement. Shareholders are encouraged to register in advance and utilize proxy voting to streamline the process.

