Wellard Ltd. Announces Hybrid AGM for 2024

Wellard Ltd. (AU:WLD) has released an update.

Wellard Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders on November 22, 2024, which will be conducted both physically in Fremantle, WA, and virtually via a live webcast. This hybrid meeting format allows shareholders to participate, ask questions, and vote either in person or online, ensuring broad accessibility and engagement. Shareholders are encouraged to register in advance and utilize proxy voting to streamline the process.

For further insights into AU:WLD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.