Weiss Asset Management Increases Stake in Latin Resources

October 21, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.

Weiss Asset Management has become a substantial holder in Latin Resources Limited, acquiring a 6.07% voting power through its associates, Brookdale International Partners and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund. The acquisition involved over 170 million shares, reflecting strategic interest in the company. This move signals potential opportunities or changes in the company’s strategic direction, capturing attention from investors.

