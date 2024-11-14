News & Insights

Weihai City Commercial Bank Updates Articles of Association

November 14, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Weihai City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9677) has released an update.

Weihai City Commercial Bank has received approval for amendments to its Articles of Association, which are now effective as of November 13, 2024. This development marks a significant regulatory milestone for the bank, which operates as a joint stock company in China. Investors and shareholders can access the full details of these amendments on the bank’s website and HKEXnews.

