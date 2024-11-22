Weihai City Commercial Bank Issues Perpetual Capital Bonds

Weihai City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9677) has released an update.
Weihai City Commercial Bank has successfully issued RMB2.9 billion worth of perpetual capital bonds in the national inter-bank bond market, featuring a 2.90% coupon rate for the first five years. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering the bank’s tier-one capital, showcasing its financial stability and growth prospects.
