Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 188 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADP Automatic Data Processing, Inc. A C A AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited A B A BCS Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR A B A CTLT Catalent Inc A B A EQR Equity Residential A B A ERIE Erie Indemnity Company Class A A B A HLN Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR A C A HOLX Hologic, Inc. A C A JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. A C A META Meta Platforms Inc Class A A B A MO Altria Group, Inc. A C A MTB M&T Bank Corporation A C A NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. A C A NVDA NVIDIA Corporation A B A NWG NatWest Group Plc Sponsored ADR A B A RTX RTX Corporation A C A SF Stifel Financial Corp A B A TTEK Tetra Tech, Inc. A B A UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFG American Financial Group, Inc. A C B AMCR Amcor PLC A B B AXP American Express Company A C B CCEP Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc A C B CHD Church & Dwight Co., Inc. A C B DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft B B B DECK Deckers Outdoor Corporation B B B DOC Healthpeak Properties, Inc. A B B EME EMCOR Group, Inc. B B B FI Fiserv, Inc. A C B HCA HCA Healthcare Inc A C B HLI Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A A B B IBM International Business Machines Corporation A C B IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. A B B ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. A B B KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. B C B L Loews Corporation A C B LLY Eli Lilly and Company A B B MFC Manulife Financial Corporation A C B MKC.V McCormick & Company, Incorporated A B B NVR NVR, Inc. A C B O Realty Income Corporation A C B PHG Koninklijke Philips N.V. Sponsored ADR A C B RCL Royal Caribbean Group A B B RELX RELX PLC Sponsored ADR A C B TDG TransDigm Group Incorporated A C B THC Tenet Healthcare Corporation A B B UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B B B B VLTO Veralto Corporation A B B VZ Verizon Communications Inc. B C B WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation A C B WM Waste Management, Inc. A C B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AON Aon Plc Class A A C B BAH Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A A C B BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A B B B BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company B C B CRBG Corebridge Financial, Inc. B C B FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG Sponsored ADR B C B FTI TechnipFMC plc C A B FWONK Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Formula One B C B GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. B B B GM General Motors Company B B B GRAB Grab Holdings Limited Class A A C B GSK GSK plc Sponsored ADR B B B HDB HDFC Bank Limited Sponsored ADR B C B HUBS HubSpot, Inc. B C B KNSL Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. B B B KVUE Kenvue, Inc. A C B LUV Southwest Airlines Co. B B B MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. A D B MNDY monday.com Ltd. B B B NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation B B B NTRS Northern Trust Corporation B B B PARAA Paramount Global Class A B C B PSA Public Storage B C B SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR A C B SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. B C B SU Suncor Energy Inc. B C B SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR B C B TAP Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B B C B TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated B C B TOST Toast, Inc. Class A B B B TRU TransUnion B C B TTD Trade Desk, Inc. Class A C B B UDR UDR, Inc. A D B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEG Aegon Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. C C C BALL Ball Corporation B C C BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR C C C CARR Carrier Global Corp. C C C CCL.U Carnival Corporation C B C CG Carlyle Group Inc B C C CHWY Chewy, Inc. Class A C B C CSL Carlisle Companies Incorporated C C C ETN Eaton Corp. Plc C B C FCNCA First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A C C C FER Ferrovial SE C C C FIX Comfort Systems USA, Inc. C B C FLUT Flutter Entertainment Plc C C C GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. C C C J Jacobs Solutions Inc. B C C LIN Linde plc B C C MAS Masco Corporation B C C MCD McDonald's Corporation B D C MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. Class A B C C MEDP Medpace Holdings, Inc. D B C MFG Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR C B C MORN Morningstar, Inc. C B C MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR C B C NEM Newmont Corporation C B C PDD PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. C C C SAN Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR C B C SBAC SBA Communications Corp. Class A C D C SMFG Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR C B C STX Seagate Technology Holdings PLC D C C SUI Sun Communities, Inc. B C C SYK Stryker Corporation C C C TGT Target Corporation C B C URI United Rentals, Inc. C C C USB U.S. Bancorp C C C V Visa Inc. Class A C C C WTRG Essential Utilities, Inc. C D C ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CMCSA Comcast Corporation Class A C C C CNC Centene Corporation D C C ELV Elevance Health, Inc. C D C EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. C C C GOOG Alphabet Inc. Class C C B C ILMN Illumina, Inc. C C C INVH Invitation Homes, Inc. C C C LBRDK Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C C C C LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. C C C MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. C C C MRO Marathon Oil Corporation C C C NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. D C C NVT nVent Electric plc D C C PBR.A Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR Pfd C D C RPRX Royalty Pharma Plc Class A C D C SAIA Saia, Inc. C C C SOFI SoFi Technologies Inc D B C TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B C D C TSLA Tesla, Inc. C B C TTWO Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. C C C TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated C C C UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B D B C WDC Western Digital Corporation C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AVGO Broadcom Inc. D C D BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR D B D BETR Better Home & Finance Holding Company Class A D C D BLD TopBuild Corp. D C D BLDR Builders FirstSource, Inc. D C D BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR C D D BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR D C D DXCM DexCom, Inc. D C D FERG Ferguson Enterprises Inc. D C D GGG Graco Inc. D C D GPC Genuine Parts Company D D D HON Honeywell International Inc. D C D IPG Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. D C D ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. D C D JHX James Hardie Industries PLC Sponsored ADR D C D LOGI Logitech International S.A. F B D PFG Principal Financial Group, Inc. D D D RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR D C D STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. D D D SWK Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. D C D TXT Textron Inc. D C D VIV Telefonica Brasil SA Sponsored ADR D C D WLK Westlake Corporation D C D WSO Watsco, Inc. D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company D D D ALGN Align Technology, Inc. D C D CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. F C D DAY Dayforce, Inc. F C D GPN Global Payments Inc. F C D JBHT J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. F C D WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. D C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. F C F BF.B Brown-Forman Corporation Class B F C F DEO Diageo plc Sponsored ADR F C F ICLR ICON Plc F C F NUE Nucor Corporation F D F PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR F C F SLB Schlumberger Limited F C F SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A F C F ZBH Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. F C F ZS Zscaler, Inc. F C F

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

