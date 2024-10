Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 143 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEE Ameren Corporation A C A ATO Atmos Energy Corporation A C A ATR AptarGroup, Inc. A C A DOC Healthpeak Properties, Inc. A B A ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B A C A EVRG Evergy, Inc. A C A GD General Dynamics Corporation A C A HLI Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A A B A ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. A B A L Loews Corporation A C A MFC Manulife Financial Corporation A C A NEM Newmont Corporation A B A NVR NVR, Inc. A C A O Realty Income Corporation A C A RELX RELX PLC Sponsored ADR A C A ROL Rollins, Inc. A B A UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ERIE Erie Indemnity Company Class A A B B FTNT Fortinet, Inc. B B B GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. Class A A C B META Meta Platforms Inc Class A A B B NFLX Netflix, Inc. B B B NTRA Natera, Inc. A B B RGA Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated A C B SCCO Southern Copper Corporation B B B SMMT Summit Therapeutics Inc A C B TTEK Tetra Tech, Inc. A B B UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR A C B USFD US Foods Holding Corp. A C B WES Western Midstream Partners, LP A B B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACM AECOM B B B APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. B C B APO Apollo Global Management Inc B C B ARES Ares Management Corporation B D B ARGX argenx SE ADR B B B AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C B AZPN Aspen Technology, Inc. B B B BAM Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A B C B BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR B C B BX Blackstone Inc. B B B CCI Crown Castle Inc. A C B CCL.U Carnival Corporation B B B CG Carlyle Group Inc B C B CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. B B B CPAY Corpay, Inc. B C B CPT Camden Property Trust B C B DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. B D B ETN Eaton Corp. Plc B C B EXC Exelon Corporation B C B EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. B C B FER Ferrovial SE B C B FLUT Flutter Entertainment Plc B C B GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. B C B J Jacobs Solutions Inc. B C B MA Mastercard Incorporated Class A B C B MKTX MarketAxess Holdings Inc. B C B MS Morgan Stanley B B B NOK Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR A C B PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. B B B PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc. B B B RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. B B B RVTY Revvity, Inc. B C B SBAC SBA Communications Corp. Class A B D B URI United Rentals, Inc. B C B USB U.S. Bancorp B C B V Visa Inc. Class A B C B VICI VICI Properties Inc B C B WIT Wipro Limited Sponsored ADR B B B WPP WPP Plc Sponsored ADR B C B WTRG Essential Utilities, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFRM Affirm Holdings, Inc. Class A C B C ALLY Ally Financial Inc C B C BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR C C C BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A C B C CI Cigna Group C C C CRBG Corebridge Financial, Inc. B C C CYBR CyberArk Software Ltd. C C C FTI TechnipFMC plc C B C GM General Motors Company C B C HPQ HP Inc. B C C KEY KeyCorp B D C NMR Nomura Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR C A C NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation C B C PAA Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. C C C QSR Restaurant Brands International, Inc. C C C SCI Service Corporation International B C C SU Suncor Energy Inc. B C C XYL Xylem Inc. C B C YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. B C C ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. C D C BLD TopBuild Corp. C C C BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR C D C EA Electronic Arts Inc. C C C FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. D C C FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation C D C GPC Genuine Parts Company C C C IPG Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. C C C ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. C C C MLM Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. C D C NLY Annaly Capital Management, Inc. C D C PTC PTC Inc. D C C TAK Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR D B C TWLO Twilio, Inc. Class A C C C TXT Textron Inc. C C C VMC Vulcan Materials Company C C C WSO Watsco, Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AES AES Corporation D C D AMAT Applied Materials, Inc. D C D AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. D B D BG Bunge Global SA D D D CNC Centene Corporation F C D CVS CVS Health Corporation D C D DOW Dow, Inc. D C D DVN Devon Energy Corporation D C D ELV Elevance Health, Inc. D D D EOG EOG Resources, Inc. D C D EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. D C D GOOG Alphabet Inc. Class C D B D KLAC KLA Corporation D B D MNST Monster Beverage Corporation D C D MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. D C D MPC Marathon Petroleum Corporation D C D MRO Marathon Oil Corporation D C D NIO NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C D PBR.A Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR Pfd D D D RPRX Royalty Pharma Plc Class A D D D SAIA Saia, Inc. D C D SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A D C D TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B D D D TFX Teleflex Incorporated D C D TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated D C D UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR F C D UNP Union Pacific Corporation D C D VLO Valero Energy Corporation D D D WDAY Workday, Inc. Class A D B D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR F C D RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR D C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company F D F ALGN Align Technology, Inc. F C F BF.A Brown-Forman Corporation Class A F C F CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. F C F HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR F C F

