Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 125 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMCR Amcor PLC A B A CLH Clean Harbors, Inc. A C A EBAY eBay Inc. A B A JEF Jefferies Financial Group Inc. A B A KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. A C A LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc A C A MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated A B A PHG Koninklijke Philips N.V. Sponsored ADR A C A RY Royal Bank of Canada A B A SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. A C A SYF Synchrony Financial A B A SYY Sysco Corporation A C A USFD US Foods Holding Corp. A C A WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AU Anglogold Ashanti PLC A C B COR Cencora, Inc. A C B DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated A C B FTS Fortis Inc. A C B GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. Class A A C B HLN Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR A C B MO Altria Group, Inc. A C B NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. A C B NU Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A B B B PKG Packaging Corporation of America A C B RELX RELX PLC Sponsored ADR A C B SAP SAP SE Sponsored ADR A B B TTEK Tetra Tech, Inc. A B B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADP Automatic Data Processing, Inc. B C B ALLY Ally Financial Inc B C B BJ BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. B C B BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A B B B BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR B C B BXP BXP Inc B C B CART Maplebear Inc. B B B CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. B C B EOG EOG Resources, Inc. B C B HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR B C B IMO Imperial Oil Limited A B B IR Ingersoll Rand Inc. B C B KEY KeyCorp B C B KSPI Kaspi.kz Joint Stock Company Sponsored ADR RegS B C B MRO Marathon Oil Corporation B C B PBR Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR B D B PFGC Performance Food Group Co B C B PWR Quanta Services, Inc. B C B QSR Restaurant Brands International, Inc. B C B SHEL Shell Plc Sponsored ADR B C B SU Suncor Energy Inc. B C B TOST Toast, Inc. Class A B B B VTRS Viatris, Inc. B D B XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation A C B ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AOS A. O. Smith Corporation C C C ARES Ares Management Corporation B D C ARGX argenx SE ADR C B C AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C C BBVA Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Sponsored ADR C B C CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR B C C COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A B C C COO Cooper Companies, Inc. C B C CPT Camden Property Trust B C C CYBR CyberArk Software Ltd. C C C EA Electronic Arts Inc. C C C EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. B C C FAST Fastenal Company C C C FER Ferrovial SE C C C FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One C C C GSK GSK plc Sponsored ADR C B C HDB HDFC Bank Limited Sponsored ADR C C C HII Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. C C C ITT ITT, Inc. C C C ITUB Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd C C C KVUE Kenvue, Inc. B C C MA Mastercard Incorporated Class A C C C MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. B D C MKTX MarketAxess Holdings Inc. C C C MRK Merck & Co., Inc. C B C NVO Novo Nordisk A/S Sponsored ADR Class B C C C NWS News Corporation Class B C C C ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR C C C OWL Blue Owl Capital, Inc. Class A C B C RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A C C C REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. C B C ROST Ross Stores, Inc. C C C TU TELUS Corporation C C C UHAL U-Haul Holding Company B D C URI United Rentals, Inc. C C C V Visa Inc. Class A C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BMO Bank of Montreal D C C CVS CVS Health Corporation C C C DVN Devon Energy Corporation C C C EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR C C C EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR C C C ICLR ICON Plc D C C NET Cloudflare Inc Class A D B C SCHW Charles Schwab Corp C C C TD Toronto-Dominion Bank C C C VLO Valero Energy Corporation C D C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C D BLD TopBuild Corp. D C D BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. F B D CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited D C D FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. D C D FND Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Class A D C D IPG Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. D C D ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. D C D MLM Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. D D D MU Micron Technology, Inc. D C D NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B D C D SNA Snap-on Incorporated D C D SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR D B D STE STERIS plc D C D TECH Bio-Techne Corporation D C D TEL TE Connectivity plc D C D TFX Teleflex Incorporated D C D TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated D C D VMC Vulcan Materials Company D C D WSO.B Watsco, Inc. Class B D C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BF.A Brown-Forman Corporation Class A F C F CSGP CoStar Group, Inc. F C F LKQ LKQ Corporation F D F MCHP Microchip Technology Incorporated F D F PPG PPG Industries, Inc. F C F STLA Stellantis N.V. F C F TLK PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B F C F

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Stock Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. But, you must be a subscriber to one of my premium services. Or, if you are a member of one of my premium services, you can go here to get started.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.