Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 84 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|CASY
|Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|A
|B
|A
|CLH
|Clean Harbors, Inc.
|A
|C
|A
|ELV
|Elevance Health, Inc.
|A
|C
|A
|EQH
|Equitable Holdings, Inc.
|A
|C
|A
|GWRE
|Guidewire Software, Inc.
|A
|B
|A
|HLT
|Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
|A
|C
|A
|LII
|Lennox International Inc.
|A
|C
|A
|MUFG
|Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR
|A
|C
|A
|TJX
|TJX Companies Inc
|A
|B
|A
|TPL
|Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|A
|B
|A
Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|DDOG
|Datadog Inc Class A
|B
|B
|B
|EBAY
|eBay Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|EOG
|EOG Resources, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|ESS
|Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|H
|Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A
|B
|B
|B
|KMB
|Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|NVR
|NVR, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|SNPS
|Synopsys, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|TTD
|Trade Desk, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|B
Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABNB
|Airbnb, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|ADP
|Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|BAP
|Credicorp Ltd.
|C
|C
|C
|BBY
|Best Buy Co., Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|BKR
|Baker Hughes Company Class A
|C
|C
|C
|CE
|Celanese Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|CF
|CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|CMI
|Cummins Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|COHR
|Coherent Corp.
|C
|C
|C
|DGX
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|C
|C
|C
|DOV
|Dover Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|E
|Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR
|B
|D
|C
|ERIC
|Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B
|C
|C
|C
|FAST
|Fastenal Company
|C
|C
|C
|GEN
|Gen Digital Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|HPQ
|HP Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|IFF
|International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|MA
|Mastercard Incorporated Class A
|C
|C
|C
|NEE
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|RJF
|Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|STLA
|Stellantis N.V.
|B
|C
|C
|UL
|Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ADBE
|Adobe Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|ADSK
|Autodesk, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|ARE
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|BEPC
|Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|CHDN
|Churchill Downs Incorporated
|D
|C
|C
|CHT
|Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|DOCU
|DocuSign, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|EXR
|Extra Space Storage Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|GFL
|GFL Environmental Inc
|C
|C
|C
|HD
|Home Depot, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|HDB
|HDFC Bank Limited Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|MRVL
|Marvell Technology, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|NLY
|Annaly Capital Management, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|QRVO
|Qorvo, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|RMD
|ResMed Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|Z
|Zillow Group, Inc. Class C
|C
|C
|C
Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|A
|Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|ALLE
|Allegion Public Limited Company
|D
|C
|D
|APD
|Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|BDX
|Becton, Dickinson and Company
|D
|C
|D
|BHP
|BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs
|D
|C
|D
|CCL.U
|Carnival Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|COO
|Cooper Companies, Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|CTVA
|Corteva Inc
|D
|C
|D
|DG
|Dollar General Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|ELS
|Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|EW
|Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
|D
|B
|D
|EXPD
|Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|KHC
|Kraft Heinz Company
|D
|C
|D
|LH
|Labcorp Holdings Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|LULU
|lululemon athletica inc.
|D
|C
|D
|NOK
|Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|NTR
|Nutrien Ltd.
|D
|D
|D
|PYPL
|PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|RVTY
|Revvity, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|SNY
|Sanofi Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|SSNC
|SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|STE
|STERIS plc
|D
|D
|D
|TXN
|Texas Instruments Incorporated
|D
|C
|D
|WAT
|Waters Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|YUM
|Yum! Brands, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|ZTS
|Zoetis, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|SNN
|Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR
|F
|C
|F
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
