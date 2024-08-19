Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 84 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CASY Casey's General Stores, Inc. A B A CLH Clean Harbors, Inc. A C A ELV Elevance Health, Inc. A C A EQH Equitable Holdings, Inc. A C A GWRE Guidewire Software, Inc. A B A HLT Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc A C A LII Lennox International Inc. A C A MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR A C A TJX TJX Companies Inc A B A TPL Texas Pacific Land Corporation A B A

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade DDOG Datadog Inc Class A B B B EBAY eBay Inc. B C B EOG EOG Resources, Inc. B C B ESS Essex Property Trust, Inc. B B B H Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A B B B KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation B B B NVR NVR, Inc. B B B SNPS Synopsys, Inc. B C B TTD Trade Desk, Inc. Class A C B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A C B C ADP Automatic Data Processing, Inc. C C C BAP Credicorp Ltd. C C C BBY Best Buy Co., Inc. C C C BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A C C C CE Celanese Corporation C C C CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. B D C CMI Cummins Inc. C B C COHR Coherent Corp. C C C DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated C C C DOV Dover Corporation C B C E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR B D C ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B C C C FAST Fastenal Company C C C GEN Gen Digital Inc. B C C HPQ HP Inc. B D C IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. B C C MA Mastercard Incorporated Class A C C C NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. C C C RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. C C C STLA Stellantis N.V. B C C UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADBE Adobe Inc. D C C ADSK Autodesk, Inc. D B C ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. D B C BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A C C C CHDN Churchill Downs Incorporated D C C CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR C C C DOCU DocuSign, Inc. D B C EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. C C C GFL GFL Environmental Inc C C C HD Home Depot, Inc. C C C HDB HDFC Bank Limited Sponsored ADR C C C MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. C C C NLY Annaly Capital Management, Inc. D C C QRVO Qorvo, Inc. C C C RMD ResMed Inc. D B C Z Zillow Group, Inc. Class C C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade A Agilent Technologies, Inc. D C D ALLE Allegion Public Limited Company D C D APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. D C D BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company D C D BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs D C D CCL.U Carnival Corporation D C D COO Cooper Companies, Inc. D B D CTVA Corteva Inc D C D DG Dollar General Corporation D C D ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. D B D EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D B D EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. D C D KHC Kraft Heinz Company D C D LH Labcorp Holdings Inc. D C D LULU lululemon athletica inc. D C D NOK Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR D C D NTR Nutrien Ltd. D D D PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc. D C D RVTY Revvity, Inc. D C D SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR D C D SSNC SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. D C D STE STERIS plc D D D TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated D C D WAT Waters Corporation D C D YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. D C D ZTS Zoetis, Inc. Class A D C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR F C F

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier

