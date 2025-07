Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 106 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ATO Atmos Energy Corporation A C A BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A A B A CLX Clorox Company A B A CMS CMS Energy Corporation A C A COKE Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. A C A CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A A B A D Dominion Energy Inc A C A DFS Discover Financial Services A B A ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B A C A EVRG Evergy, Inc. A C A GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. A B A ITCI Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. A C A JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A A B A LNT Alliant Energy Corporation A C A MS Morgan Stanley A B A PPL PPL Corporation A C A RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A A C A STT State Street Corporation A B A TTEK Tetra Tech, Inc. A B A VTR Ventas, Inc. A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAL American Airlines Group Inc. B B B GME GameStop Corp. Class A A C B HLI Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A A B B MSI Motorola Solutions, Inc. A B B NVDA NVIDIA Corporation B B B SAP SAP SE Sponsored ADR A C B THC Tenet Healthcare Corporation B B B VRT Vertiv Holdings Co. Class A B B B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc B D B BABA Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR B B B CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. B C B DOV Dover Corporation B C B EOG EOG Resources, Inc. B C B ES Eversource Energy B C B EXE Expand Energy Corporation B C B FE FirstEnergy Corp. B C B FITB Fifth Third Bancorp B C B FSLR First Solar, Inc. B C B ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. B C B J Jacobs Solutions Inc. B C B KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation B B B KO Coca-Cola Company B C B KVUE Kenvue, Inc. B C B LMT Lockheed Martin Corporation B C B SHEL Shell Plc Sponsored ADR B C B TRMB Trimble Inc. B C B WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp B B B XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation B C B XPEV XPeng, Inc. ADR Sponsored Class A B C B ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. B C C AER AerCap Holdings NV B D C APH Amphenol Corporation Class A C B C ARM ARM Holdings PLC ADR C B C AZPN Aspen Technology, Inc. B D C CIEN Ciena Corporation B C C COHR Coherent Corp. C C C CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. C C C ETN Eaton Corp. Plc C C C FICO Fair Isaac Corporation B C C HLT Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. B C C HOLX Hologic, Inc. C B C INFY Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR C C C MCO Moody's Corporation C B C MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. C C C MTSI MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. C B C NTAP NetApp, Inc. C B C SNA Snap-on Incorporated C C C TRV Travelers Companies, Inc. C B C TSCO Tractor Supply Company C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. C C C BALL Ball Corporation D C C CCK Crown Holdings, Inc. C D C COP ConocoPhillips C C C DVN Devon Energy Corporation C C C EMN Eastman Chemical Company C C C LIN Linde plc C C C NLY Annaly Capital Management, Inc. C D C O Realty Income Corporation C C C SBAC SBA Communications Corp. Class A D C C SHW Sherwin-Williams Company C C C URI United Rentals, Inc. C C C VLO Valero Energy Corporation C D C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ASML ASML Holding NV ADR D C D CDNS Cadence Design Systems, Inc. D C D CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A D C D DKNG DraftKings, Inc. Class A D D D FAST Fastenal Company D C D LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. D D D MCD McDonald's Corporation D D D MSFT Microsoft Corporation D C D QCOM QUALCOMM Incorporated D B D SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A D B D TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B D D D TRI Thomson Reuters Corporation D C D TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated D C D WBD Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A D C D WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALB Albemarle Corporation D F D AMX America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B F B D EL Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A F D D LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV F D D MRK Merck & Co., Inc. F C D WY Weyerhaeuser Company F D D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CDW CDW Corporation F C F ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. F C F

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

