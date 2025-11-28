Weekly Chartstopper: November 28, 2025

This Week

Markets rose this week, as December rate cut odds continued their rebound to 85+% now from a low 30% last week for a few reasons:

Fed Governor Waller (again) advocated for a December cut since “most… data [show] the labor market is soft. It’s continuing to weaken.” Consumers agree as the Consumer Confidence survey showed fading labor market sentiment (and the worst Confidence since April). The Fed’s “Beige Book” of regional activity confirmed that view, showing “employment declined slightly” in November. Soft core producer price inflation suggests core PCE inflation could slow in September since CPI and PPI components feed into PCE, easing inflation worries a little.

In a bit of a “bad news is good news” week, the Nasdaq-100® had its best week in over six months, gaining +5% (blue line), and 10-year Treasury yields were down a few bps to about 4.0% (black line).

Next Week

Here are five events I’m watching next week: