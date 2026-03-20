Weekly Chartstopper: March 20, 2026

This Week

The two focuses for markets this week were the Iran conflict and the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

So, with no end in sight to the conflict, oil prices rising and rate cut odds disappearing, 10-year Treasury yields are up 10 basis points to 4.4% (highest since July 2025) this week, while the Nasdaq-100® is down 2%.

Next Week

Here are the top events I’m watching next week: