Weekly Chartstopper: February 27, 2026

February 27, 2026 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by Michael Normyle

This Week

Artifical intelligence (AI) fears may have reached new heights this week, with some attributing Monday’s selloff to a futuristic viral blog post. But, in the here and now, there was some more positive AI news:

  1. Anthropic’s update on its enterprise AI agents actually boosted some software stocks since it includes plugins for some of the very same software companies caught up in the months-long AI-related selloff.
  2. NVIDIA’s fourth-quarter earnings highlighted continued AI chip demand, nearly doubling profits year on year and projecting higher first-quarter revenue ($78 billion) than expected. And yet, with investors questioning the durability of demand, the stock was down over 5% the next day.

So, between concerns about AI’s economic impact and geopolitical tensions, there’s been a flight to safety this week, pushing down 10-year Treasury yields over 10 basis points to ~3.95%, while the Nasdaq-100® ended the week flat.

Next Week

Here are the top events I’m watching next week:

  • Monday: Manufacturing PMIs (Feb.)
  • Wednesday: AVGO earnings (Q4) & Services PMIs (Feb.)
  • Thursday: Productivity (Q4)
  • Friday: Nonfarm payrolls (Feb.) & Retail sales (Jan.)
Photo of Michael Normyle
Michael Normyle U.S. Economist and Senior Director at Nasdaq
