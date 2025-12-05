Weekly Chartstopper: December 5, 2025

This Week

This week saw mixed data that mostly supported a rate cut from the Federal Reserve next Wednesday.

Labor market data were weak for November. ADP showed 32,000 private sector job losses , while the employment subindexes in the Manufacturing and Services PMIs stayed in contraction for 10 and 6 months straight, respectively. Core PCE inflation slowed for the first time since April, easing to 2.8% YoY in September from 2.9%, as softer core services inflation more than offset an increase in core goods inflation to a 2¼-year high. Activity data were soft, too, with real consumer spending and manufacturing output both flat in September.

So, market odds for a rate cut next week continue to hover above 85%.

With a rate cut looking more likely, the Nasdaq-100® ended the week up +1% (blue line), but 10-year Treasury yields were up over 10 basis points to 4.15% (black line), partly driven by Japan’s potential rate hike.

Next Week

Here are five events I’m watching next week: