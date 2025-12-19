Weekly Chartstopper: December 19, 2025

*DOGE’s deferred resignations, which paid workers through September, drove a 162,000 decline in federal employment.

The economy lost 105,000 jobs* in October and gained 64,000 in November.

The unemployment rate rose more than expected to 4.6%** in November from 4.4% in September.

**Likely boosted by the government shutdown since 75% of the increase in unemployment was from “temporary layoffs” – the category for furloughed federal workers.