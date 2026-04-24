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Weekly Chartstopper: April 24, 2026

April 24, 2026 — 04:43 pm EDT

Written by Michael Normyle

This Week

This time a week ago, the Strait of Hormuz was “completely open.” By Saturday, it was closed again (and has remained that way). But there were some positive developments this week:

Still, prediction market odds for a peace deal by the end of April have fallen to about 10% now from around 60% a week ago, which helps explain why Brent oil prices are up to $105 per barrel from $85 a week ago.

But that’s not all for this week:

  • U.S. economic data have remained resilient despite the conflict.
    • Retail sales saw broad-based gains in March, rising +0.6% month-over-month (ex. gas stations).
    • Preliminary April PMIs for Manufacturing (54.0) and Services (51.3) both rose more than expected and were both in expansion (over 50).
  • Federal Reserve Chair nominee Kevin Warsh gets closer to confirmation.
  • Nasdaq-100® on pace for 24% YoY earnings growth in Q1.
    • TSLA beat, seeing 77% YoY earnings growth (though it sold off after announcing $25 billion in capex this year).
    • INTC beat, seeing 157% YoY earnings growth, and raised guidance.

So, between strong earnings and a resilient economy, the Nasdaq-100® rose 2% this week to a new record high, while 10-year Treasury yields were up ~5bp to 4.3%.

Between strong earnings and a resilient economy, the Nasdaq-100® rose 2% this week to a new record high, while 10-year Treasury yields were up ~5bp to 4.3%.

Next Week

Here are the top events I’m watching next week:

  • Tuesday: Consumer Confidence (April)
  • Wednesday: Fed decision, GOOG earnings, MSFT earnings, AMZN earnings, META earnings
  • Thursday: Real GDP (Q1), PCE inflation and spending (March), Employment Cost Index (Q1), AAPL earnings
  • Friday: ISM & S&P Manufacturing PMIs (April)
Photo of Michael Normyle
Michael Normyle U.S. Economist and Senior Director at Nasdaq
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