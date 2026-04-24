Weekly Chartstopper: April 24, 2026

This Week

This time a week ago, the Strait of Hormuz was “completely open.” By Saturday, it was closed again (and has remained that way). But there were some positive developments this week:

President Trump extended the U.S.-Iran ceasefire indefinitely and announced that the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire will be extended three weeks.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are heading to Pakistan Saturday for peace talks with Iran’s foreign minister.

Still, prediction market odds for a peace deal by the end of April have fallen to about 10% now from around 60% a week ago, which helps explain why Brent oil prices are up to $105 per barrel from $85 a week ago.

But that’s not all for this week:

U.S. economic data have remained resilient despite the conflict. Retail sales saw broad-based gains in March, rising +0.6% month-over-month (ex. gas stations). Preliminary April PMIs for Manufacturing (54.0) and Services (51.3) both rose more than expected and were both in expansion (over 50).

despite the conflict. Federal Reserve Chair nominee Kevin Warsh gets closer to confirmation . Warsh testified before Congress, noting his commitment to Fed independence and that President Trump “didn’t ask for” lower rates. Also, the Department of Justice dropped the probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell. This is important since Senator Thom Tillis had said he’d block Warsh’s confirmation unless the probe were dropped.

. Nasdaq-100® on pace for 24% YoY earnings growth in Q1 . TSLA beat, seeing 77% YoY earnings growth (though it sold off after announcing $25 billion in capex this year). INTC beat, seeing 157% YoY earnings growth, and raised guidance.

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So, between strong earnings and a resilient economy, the Nasdaq-100® rose 2% this week to a new record high, while 10-year Treasury yields were up ~5bp to 4.3%.

Next Week

Here are the top events I’m watching next week: