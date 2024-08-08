The Week Ahead: PPI, CPI Readings Ready for Release

Wall Street will have plenty of economic data to unpack next week, including the consumer price index (CPI) and the producer price index (PPI). Earnings are still trickling in, with reports from Alibaba (BABA), Applied Materials (AMAT), Barrick (GOLD), Cisco (CSCO), Home Depot (HD), and Paycor (PYCR), among others, all due out.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, August 12, traders will unpack the monthly U.S. federal budget.

Tuesday, August 13 features the PPI reading and the NFIB optimism index.

The CPI reading is slated for release on Wednesday, August 14.

A jam-packed session, Thursday, August 15 features initial jobless claims, both the Empire State and Philadelphia Fed manufacturing surveys, and the import price index. In addition, investors will digest U.S. retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, and business inventories.

Closing out the week, consumer sentiment, housing starts, building permits, and the home builder confidence index are slated for release on Friday, August 16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.