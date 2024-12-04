The Week Ahead: Inflation Data on Deck as Earnings Slow

Both the earnings and economic calendars will slow down next week, as the year's end approaches. A handful of economic updates will still surface, however, including consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) readings. Wholesale inventories and the usual jobs data is also on tap.

Meanwhile, the earnings confessional will usher in the likes of Adobe (ADBE), AutoZone (AZO), C3.ai (AI), Costco Wholesale (COST), Dave & Buster's (PLAY), GameStop (GME), Oracle (ORCL), and Stitch Fix (SFIX).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, December 9 will bring wholesale inventories for a quiet start to the week.

The NFIB optimism index and U.S. productivity data will be released on Tuesday, December 10.

Wednesday, December 11 features the core and year-over-year CPI readings as well as the U.S. federal budget.

Jobs and PPI data are on tap for Thursday, December 12.

The import price index is scheduled for Friday, December 13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.