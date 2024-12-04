Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Jetblue Airways, trading up about 7.8% with over 23.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Airlines Group, up about 1.9% on volume of over 9.6 million shares. Gxo Logistics is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 11.9%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.