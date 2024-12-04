Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 133,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of XTN were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Jetblue Airways, trading up about 7.8% with over 23.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Airlines Group, up about 1.9% on volume of over 9.6 million shares. Gxo Logistics is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 11.9%.

