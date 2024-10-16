Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Rocket Lab USA trading up about 8.3% with over 18.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Archer Aviation up about 2.9% on volume of over 5.6 million shares. Transdigm Group is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 0.6%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XAR
