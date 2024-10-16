News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XAR

October 16, 2024 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 288,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 88,000. Shares of XAR were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Rocket Lab USA trading up about 8.3% with over 18.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Archer Aviation up about 2.9% on volume of over 5.6 million shares. Transdigm Group is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

