The Vanguard Information Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 130,000. Shares of VGT were up about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Navitas Semiconductor, trading up about 14% with over 45.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 0.8% on volume of over 44.3 million shares. Nextnav is lagging other components of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 28.1%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VGT

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