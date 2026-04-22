Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Navitas Semiconductor, trading up about 14% with over 45.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 0.8% on volume of over 44.3 million shares. Nextnav is lagging other components of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 28.1%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VGT
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