Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading off about 2.8% with over 190.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Snap (SNAP), off about 1.3% on volume of over 148.0 million shares. Halliburton (HAL) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 7.3% on the day, while Vistra Corp (VST) is lagging other components of the Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF, trading lower by about 6.3%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USPX
