The Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (USPX) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 884,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of USPX were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading off about 2.8% with over 190.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Snap (SNAP), off about 1.3% on volume of over 148.0 million shares. Halliburton (HAL) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 7.3% on the day, while Vistra Corp (VST) is lagging other components of the Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF, trading lower by about 6.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USPX

