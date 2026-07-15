The T Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 905,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 78,000. Shares of TURF were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Vale, trading up about 0.2% with over 9.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Baytex Energy, down about 4.8% on volume of over 7.7 million shares. Rare Earths Americas is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 1.8% on the day, while United States Antimony is lagging other components of the T Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 7.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TURF

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