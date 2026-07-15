Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Vale, trading up about 0.2% with over 9.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Baytex Energy, down about 4.8% on volume of over 7.7 million shares. Rare Earths Americas is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 1.8% on the day, while United States Antimony is lagging other components of the T Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 7.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TURF
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