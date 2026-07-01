The T Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 40,000. Shares of TURF were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Vale, trading off about 0.3% with over 8.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Usa Rare Earth, down about 2.3% on volume of over 5.7 million shares. United States Antimony is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 7.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TURF

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