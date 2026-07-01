Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Vale, trading off about 0.3% with over 8.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Usa Rare Earth, down about 2.3% on volume of over 5.7 million shares. United States Antimony is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 7.4% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TURF
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