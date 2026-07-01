Markets
TURF

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TURF

July 01, 2026 — 01:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The T Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 40,000. Shares of TURF were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Vale, trading off about 0.3% with over 8.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Usa Rare Earth, down about 2.3% on volume of over 5.7 million shares. United States Antimony is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 7.4% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TURFVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TURF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TURF
VALE
USAR
UAMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.