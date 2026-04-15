The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 121,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of SIO were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bank of America, trading up about 1.8% with over 25.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, down about 0.2% on volume of over 4.9 million shares. Stanley Black & Decker is lagging other components of the Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 6.1%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIO

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