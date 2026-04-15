Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bank of America, trading up about 1.8% with over 25.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, down about 0.2% on volume of over 4.9 million shares. Stanley Black & Decker is lagging other components of the Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 6.1%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIO
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