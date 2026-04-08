Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Carnival (CCL), trading up about 14.5% with over 9.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United Airlines Holdings (UAL), up about 12.1% on volume of over 4.3 million shares. CF Industries Holdings (CF) is lagging other components of the Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 12.6%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QVAL
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