The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 38,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of QVAL were up about 3.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Carnival (CCL), trading up about 14.5% with over 9.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United Airlines Holdings (UAL), up about 12.1% on volume of over 4.3 million shares. CF Industries Holdings (CF) is lagging other components of the Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 12.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QVAL

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