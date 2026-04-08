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Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QVAL

April 08, 2026 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 38,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of QVAL were up about 3.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Carnival (CCL), trading up about 14.5% with over 9.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United Airlines Holdings (UAL), up about 12.1% on volume of over 4.3 million shares. CF Industries Holdings (CF) is lagging other components of the Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 12.6%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QVALVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QVAL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

QVAL
CCL
UAL
CF

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