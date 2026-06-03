The Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 758,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of NBCR were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading down about 3.3% with over 98.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 3.2% on volume of over 84.1 million shares. Neurocrine Biosciences is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 6.2% on the day, while Fair Isaac is lagging other components of the Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF, trading lower by about 6.7%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NBCR

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