Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading down about 3.3% with over 98.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 3.2% on volume of over 84.1 million shares. Neurocrine Biosciences is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 6.2% on the day, while Fair Isaac is lagging other components of the Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF, trading lower by about 6.7%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NBCR
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