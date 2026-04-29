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Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: JHSC

April 29, 2026 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 732,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of JHSC were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Mara Holdings, trading off about 6.3% with over 16.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean, down about 0.4% on volume of over 12.4 million shares. The Vita Coco is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 20.4% on the day, while Siteone Landscape Supply is lagging other components of the John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF, trading lower by about 17.2%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: JHSCVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: JHSC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

JHSC
MARA
RIG
COCO
SITE

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