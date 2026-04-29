Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Mara Holdings, trading off about 6.3% with over 16.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean, down about 0.4% on volume of over 12.4 million shares. The Vita Coco is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 20.4% on the day, while Siteone Landscape Supply is lagging other components of the John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF, trading lower by about 17.2%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: JHSC
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