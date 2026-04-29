The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 732,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of JHSC were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Mara Holdings, trading off about 6.3% with over 16.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean, down about 0.4% on volume of over 12.4 million shares. The Vita Coco is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 20.4% on the day, while Siteone Landscape Supply is lagging other components of the John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF, trading lower by about 17.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: JHSC

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