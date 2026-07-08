Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Paypal Holdings, trading down about 4% with over 4.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Toast, down about 4.2% on volume of over 3.6 million shares. Stoneco is the component faring the best Wednesday, lower by about 1.2% on the day, while NCR Voyix is lagging other components of the Amplify Digital Payments ETF, trading lower by about 9.3%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPAY
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