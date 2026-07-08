The Amplify Digital Payments ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 113,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of IPAY were off about 3.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Paypal Holdings, trading down about 4% with over 4.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Toast, down about 4.2% on volume of over 3.6 million shares. Stoneco is the component faring the best Wednesday, lower by about 1.2% on the day, while NCR Voyix is lagging other components of the Amplify Digital Payments ETF, trading lower by about 9.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPAY

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