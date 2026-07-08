Markets
IPAY

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPAY

July 08, 2026 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Amplify Digital Payments ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 113,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of IPAY were off about 3.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Paypal Holdings, trading down about 4% with over 4.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Toast, down about 4.2% on volume of over 3.6 million shares. Stoneco is the component faring the best Wednesday, lower by about 1.2% on the day, while NCR Voyix is lagging other components of the Amplify Digital Payments ETF, trading lower by about 9.3%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPAYVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IPAY
PYPL
TOST
STNE
VYX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.