The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 236,000. Shares of IJK were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Chewy, trading up about 13.4% with over 14.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hims & Hers Health, down about 1.6% on volume of over 10.4 million shares. Bentley Systems is lagging other components of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 4.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IJK

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