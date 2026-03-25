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IJK

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IJK

March 25, 2026 — 01:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 236,000. Shares of IJK were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Chewy, trading up about 13.4% with over 14.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hims & Hers Health, down about 1.6% on volume of over 10.4 million shares. Bentley Systems is lagging other components of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 4.5%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IJKVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IJK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

IJK
CHWY
HIMS
BSY

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