Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Chewy, trading up about 13.4% with over 14.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hims & Hers Health, down about 1.6% on volume of over 10.4 million shares. Bentley Systems is lagging other components of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 4.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IJK
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