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Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXN

May 06, 2026 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 82,000. Shares of FTXN were down about 4.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Transocean, trading up about 1.2% with over 24.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Venture Global, off about 7.3% on volume of over 12.6 million shares. California Resources is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 11%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXNVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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FTXN
RIG
VG
CRC

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