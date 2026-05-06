Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Transocean, trading up about 1.2% with over 24.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Venture Global, off about 7.3% on volume of over 12.6 million shares. California Resources is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 11%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXN
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