The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 82,000. Shares of FTXN were down about 4.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Transocean, trading up about 1.2% with over 24.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Venture Global, off about 7.3% on volume of over 12.6 million shares. California Resources is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 11%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXN

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