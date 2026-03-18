Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Sofi Technologies, trading up about 0.2% with over 48.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, down about 0.4% on volume of over 26.4 million shares. Viavi Solutions is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 9% on the day, while Rocket Lab is lagging other components of the Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF, trading lower by about 8.3%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FMDE
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