The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 6.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 948,000. Shares of FMDE were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Sofi Technologies, trading up about 0.2% with over 48.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, down about 0.4% on volume of over 26.4 million shares. Viavi Solutions is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 9% on the day, while Rocket Lab is lagging other components of the Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF, trading lower by about 8.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FMDE

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